POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Poplar Bluff Police Department has arrested a man accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl he met online and her mother.
In February 2019, authorities received information that Bryan Lindley, 29, of Benton, Mo., was messaging a 15-year-old girl on Facebook and the pair allegedly met up on multiple occasions afterwards.
After pinpointing the young girl's location, the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force arrived to her home in Scott County to speak to the 15-year-old and her mother.
Once there, officials found Lindley in the backyard.
Investigators spoke to Lindley, the teen and her mother where they learned Lindley was in a relationship with both the teen and her mom.
Lindley was arrested and is being held a $50,000 bond at the Scott County jail for statutory rape charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
