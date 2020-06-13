ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri has a new leader and it's a choice that's making history.
Reverend Deon K. Johnson was ordained Saturday as the 11th Episcopal Bishop of Missouri.
He is the first black, openly-gay bishop in the diocese's 179-year history.
“To find ourselves in this moment, the ancestor of a slave, to be called to be the Bishop of Missouri – God is good!” Johnson said during his ordination service. “To the people of Missouri, we have a whole new story to tell and a whole new boldness to tell it with. So I look forward to the adventure.”
Bishop Johnson says racial justice will be an important part of his leadership. He participated in several peaceful protests in St. Louis over the last few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.