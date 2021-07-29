ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Lottery is looking for one lucky person who has won $1,000 a-day-for-life!
A Cash4Life ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing matched all five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Cash Ball number. The winning numbers were 8, 11, 12, 13, 23, and the Cash Ball number was 1.
“We began selling Cash4Life tickets just a few months ago, so we are thrilled to already have our first $1,000-a-day-for-life top-prize winner in the game,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.
Missouri Lottery players can check their tickets by scanning them using a mobile app or on Check-A-Ticket machines in stores.
“If you have the winning ticket, be sure to sign the back and put it in a safe place before making your appointment to claim your prize at Missouri Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City,” Reardon added. “We also encourage you to take the time to get professional tax or legal advice.”
Where the winning ticket was sold has not been released. The winner has until Jan. 24, 2022 to claim the prize.
