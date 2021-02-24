ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Steveiana is a student at Dunbar Elementary in north St. Louis City. It’s slated to close at the end of the year and her mom has no idea what the next school year will look like.

“As a parent it's hard. We like the teachers here, they’re really great with the students,” Steveiana’s mom Denise Pate said.

Dunbar is one of the seven St. Louis Public Schools closing due to declining enrollment. “If we don't have that opportunity than they’re pushing us out of our neighborhood basically with no other choices,” Pate said.

But as SLPS closes schools, five new charter schools hope to open in the city in the next two years. “Ali Academy is a school dedicated to social justice,” explained Chester Asher, the CEO and founder of Ali Academy.

It is one of several charter schools hoping for approval from the state of Missouri. His plan is to open a new K-12 school in the fall of 2022, hopefully in the former Carondelet Leadership Academy in south St. Louis. The building was left vacant after that charter school was shut down in 2020 due to poor academics.

But the St. Louis Public School Board disagrees. On February 9, the board unanimously voted to ask for a halt of any new school, including charter schools. It read it in part, “the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis supports a moratorium of new school openings in the City of St. Louis until a comprehensive city wide plan for education is developed.”

But that vote was symbolic. The power to approve or deny new schools lies with the state.

“It isn't a competition between the district and charters but it’s what a fragmented system does to the city as a whole. We’ve lost ownership of public education,” said Dorothy Rohde Collins, the SLPS Board President.

A big part of the problem is St. Louis' declining population. “We’re losing school-aged children every year," Rhode Collins said.

According to data from the Missouri Department of Education (DESE), charter schools in St. Louis City now enroll around 12,000 students. SLPS enrollment is around 19,000, a number that has been cut in half since charter schools first opened.

When asked if the rising number of charter school students put SLPS at risk, a spokesperson for DESE said “SLPS is likely to retain a significant number of students and continue to operate a school system for those students.”

No one from DESE or the SLPS board could say at what point the public school system could be in trouble. Charter supporters say the reason for rising numbers of students making another choice is because the traditional public schools are not making the cut.

“They can’t wait another 5-10 years before things get better or hope they'll get better,” Asher said.

Charter schools and SLPS are competing for students and the funding from the state that comes with each child. A new bill in the Missouri legislature looks to continue to expand charter schools in the state.

Senate Bill 55 would allow charter schools to operated in any school district located within a charter county as well as in any municipality with a population greater than 30,000. It also makes changes to how St. Louis City can enforce or impose policy or ordinances when it comes to property used by charter schools.

As the debate rages on at a state and a local level, parents like Denise Pate just want to do what’s best by their children. “We want our children to get an education and if they try to close our schools than of course we have to go somewhere else,” Pate said.

The SLPS board says the next step is calling on the new mayor of St. Louis to create a comprehensive education plan that shapes what the future holds for both charter schools and the traditional public schools in the city.

We reached out to all four candidates for mayor. Click here to read from Lewis Reed, here for Cara Spencer's answers and click here to hear from Tishuara Jones. We're still waiting to hear back from Andrew Jones.