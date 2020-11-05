FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, Gov. Mike Parson, left, talks with store manager Ron Schuman, right, during a tour of the Orscheln Farm & Home store in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson was visiting the store to promote the end of a stay-at-home order he had issued because of the coronavirus pandemic. Midwest governors credit their lack of restrictions for low unemployment rates, but economists and others say other factors might be more important in the states low jobless rates. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)