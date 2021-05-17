JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Less than one year after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid, lawmakers have refused to fund it.
The 53-47 vote in the Senate before the end of the legislative session solidified the decision, likely leaving the courts to decide.
Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig, (R) 15th District, said the question posed to voters on the ballot wasn't legitimate.
"It's a fake question," he said. "There's no funding mechanism. The constitution says you can't bind future legislatures unless there's a funding mechanism. If you would have added a tax to it, there's a high possibility the vote would have come out much different."
Sen. Koenig said he believes the source of funding the Medicaid expansion was purposely left out of the ballot initiative language in order to increase the chances of the measure passing.
"We're talking about healthy, able-bodied adults in this group that are now eligible," he said. "They can get a job."
In addition to employer-sponsored health insurance, Koenig said under the recent CARES stimulus package, the same individuals are now eligible for the silver plan under ObamaCare.
"If we expanded Medicaid, they wouldn't be eligible anymore for that," he said.
He added more physicians accept the silver plan than do Medicaid, making it a better decision for those eligible. In Missouri, a family of four making around $26,000 a year is eligible for Medicaid. The expansion would have increased that threshold to about $36,00 a year. The state estimates that leaves around 250,000 to 300,000 people in limbo.
Democratic Senator Brian Williams, 14th District, said voters upset with the decision of the legislature need to do some "soul searching."
"Voters also elected a majority Republican legislature and it's been clear they refuse to implement Medicaid expansion," he said. "So the voters have a disconnect between the policies they want and the people they send."
Williams said money exists in the state budget to fund the expansion.
"There's more than enough money in the current budget to implement Medicaid expansion," he said. "Missouri is sitting on a record surplus of funding, the federal government is ready to send Missouri millions to implement expansion."
News 4 spoke with Governor Mike Parson on Monday, who said the problem isn't so cut and dry.
"That's great to be able to say that, but the reality of it is, I can't just spend money because I want to spend money," he said. "The people of this state voted for it, we put it in the budget and it simply wasn't funded. There is no funding mechanism so until that's addressed there's not much we can do other than see what the courts decide."
Williams said the Senate's failure to implement funding for the expansion runs contrary to what voters want.
"My Republican colleagues in both the Senate and House did not uphold their constitutional oath, which is to uphold the will of the people in Missouri," said Williams.
