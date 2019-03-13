JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jefferson City police say a top aide to a Missouri state senator was arrested after his loaded gun fell to the ground during a bar fight.
Cole County officials say 45-year-old Jared Brown, of Malden, was booked into jail after the fight early Thursday at a downtown Jefferson City bar. Brown works for Sen. Justin Brown, a Republican representing Phelps County.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports on the same night, two Missouri House members were involved in an incident at a different bar that left one of them with a black eye.
The events occurred hours after a House committee heard debate on legislation that would allow concealed weapons in public places that currently ban guns.
A message left Wednesday with Brown's office in Jefferson City was not immediately returned.
