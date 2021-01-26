JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV.com) – Tuesday, Missouri lawmakers will talk through several bills that deal with the coronavirus and small businesses.
The meeting stems from the recent crackdowns on Missouri businesses who are not enforcing health department guidelines. Most recently, three bars in St. Louis were forced to close for a year after several warnings and video evidence showed unmasked crowds.
Nick Schroer, who represents part of St. Charles County and is the chair of the Special Committee on Small Businesses, tweeted that “it is time we stand up for job creators and everyone they employ.”
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page was asked to testify. He told News 4 he submitted a letter to the committee.
Shroer has also requested the City of St. Louis Health Department’s director to appear Tuesday.
The special committee will examine nine bills at the meeting, six of which are specific to the power of local leadership. One bill would make it impossible to shutter a business for more than 45 days without a vote from the governing body.
The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.