Missouri lawmakers push to legalize sports betting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- NFL playoffs get underway this weekend and some Missouri lawmakers are masking a push to legalize sports betting.
The industry is taking Illinois and the country by storm. According to the American Gaming Association, more than $50 billion were bet on sports in the U.S. last year.
"We're still seeing growth every year. And the bigger force, though, is it's a state-by-state rollout," Matt Salish, president of Draftkings said. It's one of the most prominent mobile sports betting sites.
Some Missouri lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would legalize sports gambling and keep that money in the state.
"We've been seeing people who have wanted to place legal bets on sporting events taking their money to other states and those tax dollars rather than being invested in Missouri schools, they are going to border states so we obviously want to keep those educational resources here in the state of Missouri," Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said.
Senate Bill 764 would allow sports betting to take place at casino boats and online across Missouri.
Proponents say the measure could bring in $50 million to the state. Since a 2018 Supreme Court decision struck down a federal ban, 30 states, including Illinois, allow sports betting of some kind.
