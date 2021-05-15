JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV.com) -- College student athletes in Missouri took a major step forward Friday in getting paid. The state’s legislature approved a bill allowing college student athletes to now receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness starting August 28th, 2021.
The bill has been sent to Governor Mike Parson’s desk, the expectation is that he will sign off on the bill making it a law in the state. The bill, that passed the House by a vote of 145 to 8, was supported by Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz. He tweeted his excitement for its passing on Friday.
MIZGreat job by our legislation! And great day for our Student Athletes— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) May 14, 2021
It was also supported and pushed by The National College Players Association (NCPA), which serves as the voice for college athletes in their pursuit to secure basic protections. NCPA Executive Director Ramogi Huma, who is advocating for the bill in Missouri and nationwide, says that this is a big win for the state.
"This is really important for college athletes in the state of Missouri," said Huma. "At this point, the NCAA has made it clear that it's not going to act. Congress is not likely to act anytime soon. So, college athletes' fates lie in the hands of the state lawmakers, and Missouri's lawmakers came through today."
Huma, who used to play football at UCLA, believes that this will finally give college student-athletes to freedoms they deserve. Huma says that there are currently 15 states that have passed the bill that will give student-athletes a voice that they haven't been able to fully use before.
"The two most important provisions is number one, college athletes can have representation just like any other American, legal professional, or otherwise. Currently, NCAA rules don't allow that. Secondly, they are able to make money from third parties who want to pay them for their name, image, or likeness," said Huma. "Again, every other American has these freedoms every other student on campus has these freedoms and soon Missouri college athletes will have these freedoms as well."
Click here for more information on The National College Players Association.
