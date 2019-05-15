JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The home of the St. Louis Blues could receive $70 million of state subsidies over two decades to help pay for renovations.
Legislation given final approval Wednesday by the Missouri House authorizes state funding for the Enterprise Center starting in the 2022 fiscal year. For the first 10 years, the facility could get $2.5 million annually. For the next 10 years, it could receive annual payments of $4.5 million.
An executive from the St. Louis Sports Commission told lawmakers earlier this year that improvements could help attract more special events, such as college sports tournaments.
Missouri already provides $3 million of annual subsidies for the stadiums used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. The bill extends those for 10 more years.
The legislation now goes to Gov. Mike Parson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.