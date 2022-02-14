Missouri lawmakers look to make diapers cheaper for families

(KMOV.com) - New parents can go through around 10 diapers a day and that all can add up to about $1,000 per year per baby for families.
“For some people, maybe you or I, we can afford it but for families that are living in poverty, they really can’t afford that,” said Muriel Smith, the Executive Director of the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.
The organization helps families bridge the gap and ensure their children have the basic necessity: diapers. But in Missouri, diapers are not taxed as a basic need.
“They are taxed as luxury items,” said Smith.
In Missouri, that means they are taxed at 4.2 percent, the same rate as beer and jewelry. Feminine products like tampons are also in that category, which has been debated for several years in states around the country.
Missouri State Senator Lauren Arthur and State Rep. Patty Lewis, both of the Kansas City area, have introduced bills to change that. The bill proposes to exempt diapers for infants, toddlers and individuals who “are incapable of controlling their bladder or bowel movements” from all sales tax.
Sen. Arthur believes this is a bill both Democrats and Republicans can get behind because it cuts taxes and helps families. And according to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, there are more families in need than ever before.
“In 2019, we were distributing 1.5 million diapers out into the community through our partners, last year we did twice that amount,” said Smith. “We had a lot of families that had never experienced diaper need before because of job loss, because of the pandemic.”
Prices of diapers have increased by around 14 percent over the last few years. They are not covered by Medicaid nor are parents able to use SNAP or WIC benefits to cover the cost of diapers.
