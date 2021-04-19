MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Lawmakers in Missouri are going after porch pirates. Package thefts are on the rise across the nation.
The state house of representatives has passed a bill that would make the first offense of stealing mail a misdemeanor and any following offense would be a felony.
House Bill 825 includes letters, postcards, packages, bags, anything sealed. The bill's next stop is the Missouri Senate.
