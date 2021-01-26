JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV.com) – Tuesday, Missouri lawmakers will talk through several bills that deal with the coronavirus and small businesses.

City orders Wheelhouse, Start Bar to close until 2022 for public health violations St. Louis City has once again ordered the closure of Wheelhouse and Start Bar for violating the city's pubic health orders. Now - the order is for a whole year.

The meeting stems from the recent crackdowns on Missouri businesses who are not enforcing health department guidelines. Most recently, three bars in St. Louis were forced to close for a year after several warnings and video evidence showed unmasked crowds.

Nick Schroer, who represents part of St. Charles County and is the chair of the Special Committee on Small Businesses, tweeted that “it is time we stand up for job creators and everyone they employ.”

Dr. Echols summoned before Missouri House committee over orders to close Wheelhouse, Start Bar Thursday, Missouri State Representative Nick Schroer sent a letter requesting Echols appear before the Special Committee on Small Business on Tuesday, January 26th.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page was asked to testify. He told News 4 he submitted a letter to the committee. Shroer has also requested the City of St. Louis Health Department’s director to appear Tuesday.

The special committee will examine nine bills at the meeting, six of which are specific to the power of local leadership. One bill would make it impossible to shutter a business for more than 45 days without a vote from the governing body. The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m.