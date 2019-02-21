JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A proposal currently moving through the Missouri legislature would do away with mandatory vehicle inspections.
Currently, state law requires mechanical inspections every other year once the vehicle is five years old. The sponsor of the bill wants to get rid of the inspections because, he claims, data shows inspections don’t cut down on deadly crashes.
Thirty-four states currently do not require mandatory inspections.
The bill would not impact emissions inspections, which are required in St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, Franklin County and Jefferson County.
The bill received initial approval in the house Wednesday but will needs final approval before going to the senate.
