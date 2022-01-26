Missouri lawmakers and organizations push back against AG Schmitt's legal battle with school districts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri organizations and lawmakers are pushing back against Attorney General Eric Schmitt after his office filed 45 lawsuits targeting school districts who have continued enforcing mask mandates.

“For school boards, and administrators, [they] are facing times that we’ve never faced before in education,” said Brent Ghan, deputy executive director of Missouri School Boards’ Association (MOSBA). “We believe that local boards of education and administrators have the authority to make those sorts of decisions for their communities and their school districts.”

Ghan said MOSBA's executive director sent a letter to Schmitt on Monday requesting a sit-down meeting to discuss these lawsuits and what options are available to districts trying to keep doors open and students and staff protected from COVID-19.

“And some guidance on how our state leaders believe we ought to be handling this issue on the local level because I think everyone’s goal is to keep our students and teachers and staff as safe as possible,” Ghan said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ghan says MOSBA has not received a direct response from Schmitt’s office.

“When we’re thinking about public education, truly every dollar matters when it comes to how much we’re supporting our schools and our educators,” Missouri House Rep. Minority Leader Crystal Quade said. “Local schools cannot afford to burn resources fighting these frivolous lawsuits in court when they’re literally just trying to keep their lights on.”

Which is why Quade is pushing one of two bills moving through the Missouri Legislature right now that would protect school districts from the costs of these lawsuits.

“There’s House Bill 2568, which is mine, and Senator Doug Beck filed Senate Bill 992,” Quade said. “If these bills come to fruition, what it means is that any of these lawsuits that happen…if the public school or the municipality was to win the lawsuit, then all costs, attorney fees, and court costs associated with that court hearing would come out of the attorney general’s budget."

Education Plus CEO Paul Ziegler tells News 4 about 90% of school districts in the state participate in a self-funded insurance pool, which could insure districts up to $30,000 in legal fees starting from the point in which the district is served the lawsuit.

“For our school districts, up until the point where they receive that service of process or lawsuit, they’re spending their own dollars…right out of their own budgets and paying for that,” Ziegler said.

However, even the money being pulled from this insurance fund is still coming from taxpayer dollars in some shape or form.

“That does beg the question what is his office not doing? How much money are we wasting on these lawsuits when we could actually be protecting citizens instead?” Quade said.

It is why Quade says it is important the legislature continues to look for ways to push back against the AG’s lawsuits and support school districts.

“The reality is folks support public education no matter what side of the political spectrum you fall on, and so we’re hopeful with enough public pressure that these bills get moved,” she said.

The AG’s office did send News 4 a statement in response to the MOSBA’s request to sit down with Schmitt.

“We’d be happy to meet with the Missouri School Boards Association when they explain their role in colluding with the National School Boards Association, the Biden Department of Justice, and the FBI to label and investigate concerned parents as "terrorists."