ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) – Missouri lawmakers have advanced a new bill that could make it easier for St. Louis City to hire police officers.
Tuesday, House lawmakers passed a bill that would eliminate the city residency requirements for police and first responders in the City of St. Louis. The measure would allow city officers and emergency responders to live within one hour of St. Louis.
The decision drew backlash from St. Louis lawmakers who said it should be left to city residents. St. Louis voters in November are slated to weigh in on the policy. If they vote to keep the residency requirement, their decision would be overturned by the state bill.
The measures now head to the state Senate for debate.
