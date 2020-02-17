Representative Adam Schnelting wants to get government out of the marriage business but there are critics on both sides of the issue. Some are even concerned that this bill would have unintended consequences.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A proposal from a St. Charles lawmaker would change the legal definition of a marriage in Missouri.

The bill filed by Republican state Representative Adam Schnelting would replace marriage licenses with contracts of domestic unions.

The lawmaker said HB2173 is an effort to get the government out of marriage.

“I do not believe marriage is the role of government,” Schnelting said. The bill would eliminate the legal requirement for pastors or judges to officiate at wedding ceremonies.

“You can still have one, it’s just not a legal requirement,” Schnelting added.

It would also replace the word “marriage” with “contact of domestic union.” Schnelting said the bill treats everyone equally under the law.

The bill was met with opposition on both sides of the aisle, and from the LGBTQ community who view this as a step backwards. Some are even concerned that this bill would have unintended consequences

The bill is still in a very early stage. The bill has been referred to the General Laws committee. A public hearing was held Monday, Feb. 17.

