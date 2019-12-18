(AP) -- A Missouri lawmaker wants to put the brakes on transportation officials' use of playful messages on electronic signs mounted along state highways.
Such messages include, “Santa's Coming Have you Been A Good Driver"and “Treat the Road Like a Cat Video ... Share It.”
[Read: Who's behind the humor of the witty signs along Missouri highways and interstates?]
O'Fallon Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco says the signs are “hideously expensive.” He says they're being used to “make puns about Santa Claus” instead of more useful information.
Under his proposal, the Missouri Department of Transportation would be allowed to use the signs only to convey information about traffic conditions, weather or emergency alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.