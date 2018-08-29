ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Violent outbursts against referees at sporting events are becoming more commonplace and one Missouri lawmaker is worker to cut down the abuse.
State Rep. Jerome Barnes, a Kansas City-area lawmaker tried last year to have refs classified as "special victims." It’s a classification that includes police, firefighters and paramedics and prompts increased fines and jail time for offenders.
The bill made it out of committee but it did not come up on the State House floor for debate before the session ended. Barnes plans to file it again in next year’s session if he wins in November.
Because of the growing abuse, it has been difficult to attract new referees to the job. The Missouri State High School Activities Association says half of their refs and officials are over the age of 50 and the average age is only going up which has led to a shortage of crews to work games.
The shortage has caused 14 St. Louis-area high school football games to be moved to a Thursday night so MSHSAA can field the proper amount of officials for the games.
