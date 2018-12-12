JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV.com) - A Missouri lawmaker is making another push to ban texting and driving in the state.
State Representative Jim Hansen, of Frankford, is hoping the bill will find traction in the next legislative session, which starts on January 9.
47 states already have laws that ban texting while driving.
In Missouri, there is such a law but it only applies to teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.