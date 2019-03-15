ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A bill introduced in Missouri would require residents to own AR-15 guns.
Andrew McDaniel (R-Deering) introduced House Bill 1108 late last month. The bill would establish the McDaniel Militia Act, “which requires every person between 18 and 35 years of age who can legally possess a firearm to own an AR-15 and authorizes a tax credit for a purchase of an AR-15.”
Get breaking news alerts by downloading the KMOV News App.
According to the proposed bill, any person who qualifies as a resident on Aug. 28, 2019 who does not own an AR-15 would have a year to purchase one. In addition, anyone who becomes a state resident after Aug. 28, 2019 would have no later than a year to purchase an AR-15.
The bill was introduced for the first time and read on Feb. 27.
In addition, McDaniel filed a bill that would require every person 21 years of age and older to own a handgun if they are legally able to. That bill, House Bill 1052, was introduced two days prior to House Bill 1108.
According to the Missouri House of Representatives website, neither bill is currently scheduled for a hearing or on a House calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.