ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that could put $10,000 in the pocket of vaccinated Missourians. Parson unveiled the perks for getting vaccinated at a Wednesday press conference in his Capitol office.
More than 180 winners will be randomly selected each drawing to win the cash or, for younger residents, education savings account. In total, 900 Missourians will win.
Missourians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are now able to enter to win one of the 900 prizes. The first drawing will be on August 13; drawings will occur every two weeks with the final drawing scheduled for October 8.
The winner of the first round will be announced Aug. 25.
Once Missouri residents receive a dose, they become eligible to enter the sweepstakes at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Once entered, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each drawing. A winner must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:
- Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Missouri.
- Must be age 12 or older.
- Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date (records will be verified).
Parson has in the past said he's hesitant to offer prizes or other rewards for doing something that he considers a personal responsibility. But he's also said that he's considering all options to increase vaccination rates in the state, which is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated people. The state health department reports that about 40% of Missouri is vaccinated.
Entries will be divided into three categories:
- Red: Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine after July 21.
- White: Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine before July 21.
- Blue: Missourians ages 12 to 17 receiving at least one dose of vaccine at any time.
