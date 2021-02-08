JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri announced the launch of the Missouri's Vaccine Navigator, a tool to help Missourians to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator helps residents who to wish to receive the vaccine, get registered. They can then complete a questionnaire which will determine their eligibility

“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” Governor Parson said. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”

Those who registered will be notified upon the activation of each when they become eligible. The vaccine navigator will also remind registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose.