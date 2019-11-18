JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials are stepping up enforcement of laws that ban selling vaping products to minors.
The move is part of a state campaign launched Monday to deter young people from vaping. Missouri’s health department so far has reported two vaping-related deaths.
Alcohol and Tobacco Control agents are prioritizing inspections at stores that sell vaping products. The division’s state supervisor, Dottie Taylor, says about 83% of stores are currently checking identification cards and refusing sales to minors.
State officials are also using YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat to warn teenagers about the risks of vaping.
Gov. Mike Parson says it’s up to lawmakers to consider whether to restrict flavored electronic cigarettes when they return to the Capitol in January. Parson didn’t say whether he’d support such a ban when asked Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.