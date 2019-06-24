ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri was recently ranked the 9th most patriotic state in America this year by WalletHub.
Source: WalletHub
To determine which states were the most patriotic, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Missouri ranked highly in a number of categories, including:
- 1st – Civics Education Requirement
- 16th – % of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election
- 17th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- 23rd – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- 25th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults
- 26th – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
- 27th – Volunteer Rate
- 28th – Volunteer Hours per Resident
- 28th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita
Illinois ranked 41st in overall patriotism.
