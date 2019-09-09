In this Aug. 19, 2019 booking photo provided by the Lawrence County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office is Lawrence Gene Timmons. Timmons has been indicted in the August 1988, killing of a young mother, Cynthia Smith, of Aurora, Mo., in southwest Missouri. Timmons is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Smith, and also faces multiple counts of forgery and unlawful possession of a firearm in unrelated cases.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office via AP)