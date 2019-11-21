This undated photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office & Jail in Princeton, Mo., shows Drake Kately. Authorities say Kately, an inmate who escaped twice from a Missouri jail was captured more than 1,000 miles away in Delaware where he was living in a makeshift hut in a wooded area. The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Kately, of Kansas City, Missouri, was captured Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 near New Castle, Delaware.(Mercer County Sheriff's Office & Jail via AP)