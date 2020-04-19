ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with Missouri's Department of Social Services are working on a waiver to give Missourians on food stamps the ability to purchase groceries online.
As of April 11, more than 307,000 Missourians filed for unemployed because of the coronavirus outbreak as businesses closed doors to follow a statewide stay-at-home order. Unemployment means a rising demand for food assistance around the state.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 311,401 households around Missouri participated in the food stamp program in March this year.
However, people receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can't buy groceries online and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is trying to make it easier for people to purchase food while social distancing.
Officials with the state plan on submitting a waiver to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to join its pilot program, that allows SNAP online purchasing.
The program launched in April 2019 in New York. The program is also active in Washington, Alabama, Iowa, Oregon and Nebraska.
