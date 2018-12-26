ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Soon drivers in Missouri could be allowed to turn left on a red light when turning onto a one-way street.
State Rep. Chuck Bayse says his proposal is a response to a constituent in Columbia who continually gets held up at red light.
The bill was proposed in the last legislative session, but failed to advance. If passed, the law would have to be approved by MoDOT.
Missouri is one of only a handful of states that does not allow that turn.
