JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The State of Missouri says it is investigating after determining that many physician certification forms submitted by medical marijuana patients had an unauthorized doctors' signature.
In a release, the state did not say how many patients were affected but said that they turned in physician notification forms signed by a doctor who is not authorized by the state. The state says there is no evidence to suggest that patients knew the doctor listed on the form was not the doctor who met with them.
Affected patients will be notified and have 30 days turn in a valid certification to the Department of Health and Human Services or their medical marijuana license will be taken away, state health officials said.
The matter has been turned over to Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to be investigated further.
