ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City is the first jurisdiction in Missouri to offer COVID-19 testing for anyone who wants one, whether they have symptoms or not.
They received 200,000 tests this week to be distributed to St. Louis City testing sites.
“I saw the announcement on Facebook that there was testing for asymptomatic people. I’ve been out and about a bit so I thought I wanted to go get a test, I thought it was wise to protect my community,” said Tori Jameson.
Jameson tried calling on Monday.
“I couldn’t get through any of the lines. I tried CareSTL and Affinia, couldn’t figure it out,” said Jameson.
News 4 also met obstacles. Calls to Affinia were met with no answer, and calls to CareSTL were met with an error message. Family Care Health Centers were closed when we called. A spokesperson for St. Louis City said the number for CareSTL was outdated and they would work to correct it.
After another day of trying, Jameson successfully got a test from CareSTL.
In St. Charles County, AJ Sanson has waited two weeks for the results from his test.
“They said you would have it in a week,” he said.
His test was conducted by the National Guard, part of the state’s efforts to test more people, including asymptomatic patients.
He ended up going to the Wentzville Total Access Urgent Care and got a negative result.
The St. Charles County Health Department said anyone still waiting should call Missouri’s 24 hour hotline at 877-435-8411.
“We have steadily increased our testing capacity,” said Todd Richardson, the director of Missouri Medicaid.
The state is now averaging 10,000 tests per day, an increase of 220% since April.
Right now Missouri has just under 15,000 cases of COVID-19.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said more testing is critical to the reopening of the state.
Jameson wants those in St. Louis to know, despite a few obstacles, the test itself was quick and easy.
“They were respectful and they were kind and they were fast,” said Jameson about her experience with CareSTL. “It could be so intimidating and it just wasn’t.”
