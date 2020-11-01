ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week, both Missouri and Illinois announced the highest weekly total of new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since last Monday, Illinois added 43,024 cases, an increase of 42% from the week before when the state reported 30,208 cases. This is the highest weekly increase of cases ever. The state announced 287 deaths in the same time period.
Illinois also tested the most number of people it ever did in one week at 539,351 total tests, according to the state's health department. This is an increase of 9% from the week before.
On October 25, Illinois' seven-day positivity rate was 6.1%. On Sunday, November 1, the positivity rate was 8%. As of Sunday, the state's cumulative total for cases reached 417,280. At least 9,792 of those people have died statewide, for a mortality rate of 2.3%.
During the same timeframe, Missouri reported 16,040 cases, the highest ever. This total is an increase of 25% from the week before when the state reported 12,799 cases. The state added 221 deaths in the same time period.
According to Missouri's health department, Missouri tested 111,046 people during this time period and it's actually 10% less than what the state tested the week before.
On Oct. 25, Missouri's seven-day positivity rate per the CDC method was 11.1%. On Nov. 1, it was 14%. As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 185,535 people across the state contracted the virus and at least 3,026 of them have died, for a mortality rate of 1.6%.
