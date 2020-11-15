ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Both Missouri and Illinois announced the highest weekly total of new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Again.
Combined, Missouri and Illinois added 115,883 new COVID-19 cases since last Monday.
Illinois
Illinois added 85,629 cases, an increase of 21% from the week before when the state reported 70,707 cases. This is the highest weekly increase of cases ever. The state announced 546 deaths in the same time period, up by 34% from the week before when the state added 406 deaths.
Illinois performed the most number of tests it ever did in one week at 666,537 total tests, according to the state's health department. This is an increase of 11% from the week before.
[READ: Illinois' reported COVID-19 cases in October are double what the state added in September]
On Oct. 25, Illinois' seven-day positivity rate was 6.1%. On Sunday, Nov. 15, the positivity rate went up to 12.8%. As of Sunday, the state's cumulative total for cases reached 573,616. At least 10,742 of those people have died statewide, for a mortality rate of 1.8%.
Missouri
During the same timeframe, Missouri reported 30,254 cases, the highest ever. This total is an increase of 29% from the week before when the state reported 23,463 cases. The state added 221 deaths in the same time period, an increase of 74% from the week before when the state announced 127 deaths.
According to Missouri's health department, Missouri tested 113,083 people during this time period and it's actually 15% less than what the state tested the week before.
On Oct. 25, Missouri's seven-day positivity rate per the CDC method was 11.1%. On Nov. 15, it was 24.4%. As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 239,451 people across the state contracted the virus and at least 3,374 of them have died, for a mortality rate of 1.4%.
St. Louis region
News 4 reaches 31 counties in Missouri and Illinois and these counties added the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last week for a total of 18,983 cases. This total is an increase of 44% from the week before when the region reported 13,129 cases. The region also reported 105 new deaths in the last week, an increase of 25% from the week before when officials announced 84 deaths.
As of Sunday, The region saw a cumulative total of 131,736 cases and at least 2,325 people have died.
