ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Both Missouri and Illinois announced the highest weekly total of new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Again.
Since last Monday, Illinois added 70,707 cases, an increase of 64% from the week before when the state reported 43,024 cases. This is the highest weekly increase of cases ever. The state announced 406 deaths in the same time period, up by 42% from the week before when the state added 287 deaths.
Illinois also tested the most number of people it ever did in one week at 596,001 total tests, according to the state's health department. This is an increase of 10% from the week before.
On Oct. 25, Illinois' seven-day positivity rate was 6.1%. On Sunday, Nov. 8, the positivity rate went up to 10.6%. As of Sunday, the state's cumulative total for cases reached 487,987. At least 10,190 of those people have died statewide, for a mortality rate of 2%.
During the same timeframe, Missouri reported 23,463 cases, the highest ever. This total is an increase of 46% from the week before when the state reported 16,040 cases. The state added 127 deaths in the same time period, a decrease of 42% from the week before when the state announced 221 deaths.
According to Missouri's health department, Missouri tested 111,046 people during this time period and it's actually 10% less than what the state tested the week before.
On Oct. 25, Missouri's seven-day positivity rate per the CDC method was 11.1%. On Nov. 8, it was 18.5%. As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 209,197 people across the state contracted the virus and at least 3,153 of them have died, for a mortality rate of 1.5%.
