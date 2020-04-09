St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials from both Illinois and Missouri are reporting racial data for COVID-19 cases and deaths in each state for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Social Services, 33% of cases are among white people; 25% among black people; 4% among multi-racial people; 2% are listed under other and the race of 36% of those with the virus is unknown.
Of the 87 people who have died in Missouri so far, 47% are white; 18% are black; 3% are multi-racial and 32% are under other and unknown.
St. Louis City officials said all of the city's 13 patients who have died from the virus are black people.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 27.9% of those who tested positive for the virus are black; 26.4% are white; 10.9% are hispanic and 3.26% are Asian. Just a little over 31% of patients left their race blank or put other.
Of the 528 people who have died in Illinois, 42.6% are black; 35.8% are white; 8.52% are hispanic and 3.98% are asian. The race of almost 9% of patients who died is unknown.
