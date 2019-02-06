ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples, Metro commuters will wake up to a sweet surprise on Valentine’s Day morning.
Starting at 6:30 a.m., Metro ambassadors, local police officers, Metro Transit security officers and others will be at 14 Metro Transit centers to greet riders and give them Valentine’s Day candy with their ‘Wake Up to a Sweeter Commute’.
“We have a very solid system in our region, and the ‘Wake Up to a Sweeter Commute’ events are a fun way to recognize this and reinforce why so many are crushing on transit.” said Kimberly Cella, Executive Director of Citizens for Modern Transit.
For some transit riders, their commute will get even sweeter because some of the candy boxes will have free passes.
The agency will attach two-hour pass, a one-day pass, a weekly or a monthly pass to the boxes.
“The goal behind this effort is simple – we want Metro Transit riders to know we appreciate them, while raising awareness about the many benefits of public transit,” said Taulby Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bi-State Development.
The events will take place at the following locations:
- 5th & Missouri Transit Center
- Belleville Transit Center
- Brentwood I-64 Transit Center
- Central West End Transit Center
- Civic Center Transit Center
- Clayton Transit Center
- Emerson Park Transit Center
- Fairview Heights Transit Center
- Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center
- Grand MetroLink Station
- North County Transit Center
- North Hanley Transit Center
- Rock Road Transit Center
- Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center
Passengers can also enjoy TapSnap™ Studio Photo Booths at select centers and can take special commemorative photos.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.