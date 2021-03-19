(KMOV.com) - Shortly after the federal government extended the tax filing deadline by a month, Missouri and Illinois elected to do the same.
Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the deadline to file state taxes will be May 17. A day earlier, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the same policy. The deadline day matches the same one for federal taxes.
The deadline was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the IRS delayed the deadline to file federal taxes by three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.