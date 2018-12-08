ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you've had to fill up your car this week you've probably noticed lower prices at the pump.
Gas prices are cheap, which is good news if you are traveling by car for the holidays. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Missouri is currently $2.01. In Illinois, the average price is $2.35.
“Oh yeah, saving a lot of money,” commuter Tyler Gans said.
“I’m really happy with the prices because it keeps extra money in my pocket,” Illinois driver Marc Jerroles said.
Now those easy-going gallons are spilling as far as downtown St. Louis, where most stations are letting drivers fill up for less than $2 per gallon. This downward trend is being seen around the country.
“I see the unleaded is down to $1.93 and I wish I hadn’t bought a diesel car,” Missouri driver Tony Evans said.
Drivers are taking full advantage of these penny saving fill-ups.
“The other day I filled up my tank, and maybe the next day, I was out and about and I saw how low they were and I went to the gas station, the same one,” Missouri driver Tyler Gans said. “True story, I was excited about it.”
According to Gasbuddy, St. Louis usually rides under the national average for gas prices. Right now, the city’s price at the pump is one of the lowest in the country.
“I’m an Illinois resident and I always fill up in Missouri because it’s always cheaper over here,” Jerroles said.
Gas experts say enjoy this holiday gift while it lasts. They warn prices will ramp back up when the weather starts warming up.
You can use the KMOV traffic app to find the cheapest gas near you.
