ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri and Illinois health departments join at least six other local distributors that plan to swap out Johnson & Johnson vaccines for a different COVID-19 vaccine.

The swap comes after the CDC and FDA recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until it can investigate six cases of a rare type of blood clot that developed within two weeks of vaccination. All six of the recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48.

In light of the recommendation, the Missouri Department of Health is pausing usage of the vaccine until further notice. Director of the Missouri Department of Health Randal Williams said they anticipate having more information to make future decisions on the overall distribution of the vaccine.

"[We] will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow.”

The St. Clair County Health Department, which was planning to give out 100 doses of the vaccine at a site on West Main Street in Belleville Tuesday, announced they would be giving out the Pfizer vaccine instead. The St. Louis County Health Department also said they would be switching over any scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Pfizer.

News 4 reached out to CVS and Walgreens and were told both pharmacies would be “immediately implementing a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine per the recommendation from federal health agencies.”

Affinia Healthcare will be switching to the Moderna vaccine for future scheduled events. In the past 14 days, only 15 people were given the J&J vaccine. Those individuals will be contacted.