ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Humane Society of Missouri 10 member disaster response team left St. Louis in a multi-vehicle convoy around 10 a.m Sunday to aid animal rescues in some of the areas impacted by Florence in coastal and southern North Carolina.
They took equipment consisting of animal transport trailers, a horse trailer, a couple of boats, water rescue gear and enough supplies to be self-sustaining.
The team was activated Saturday with national animal rescue partner Code 3 Associates, Inc. to perform swift water and other animal rescue services in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
Members of this team also took part in animal rescues following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
News 4 will track the progress of the rescue team and update this story as it develops.
