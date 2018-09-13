ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Humane Society of Missouri disaster response team is preparing to head to North Carolina to help with animal rescues in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
The team expects to leave this weekend or early next week.
They take animal transport trailers, a horse trailer, a couple of boat, water rescue gear, and enough supplies to be self-sustaining.
Members of this team took part in animal rescues following Hurricane Katrina.
