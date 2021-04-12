There's a lot of debate about vaccine passports right now. What are they, and how would they work?

A vaccine passport could allow the bearer entrance to a venue, like a crowded concert, or a foreign country that demands proof of vaccination in addition to a visa and valid national passport.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has voted to ban private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from either employees or customers. House lawmakers voted 88-56 Monday to tack the provision on another bill. There appears to be widespread opposition in the Republican-led Legislature to preemptively ban so-called vaccine passports.

Vaccine passports are documentation that shows travelers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Missouri bill advanced Monday goes further by banning private businesses from requiring proof of any vaccination. Bipartisan critics say businesses such as nursing homes should be allowed to require employees or visitors to show they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

