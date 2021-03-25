JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Republican-controlled House Budget Committee voted down an expansion of Medicaid in Missouri Thursday, opposing a first-year spending plan of $1.6 billion.
The expansion was approved by 53% of voters in August, and would cover an additional 275,000 low-income residents. 20 republicans, including the committee chairman, voted against it.
Democrats on the committee blasted the decision, saying Medicaid expansion is mandated by the Missouri Constitution and voting it down is political theater.
The ranking minority member of the budget committee, Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis, noted during the hearing that the governor must proceed with expansion to stay in accordance with the state constitution, regardless of today’s vote.
“This blatantly unconstitutional act by the budget chair will send billions of Missouri taxpayer dollars to other states and continue to send Missouri on its race to the bottom in providing health care for its citizens,” Merideth, D-St. Louis, said. “If the House restores Medicaid expansion on the floor next week, then it will be up to the Senate to do the right thing. If neither happens, then the courts will order lawmakers to follow the constitution.”
The $1.9 trillion in federal funds approved by President Joe Biden means that Missouri would only have to fund 10% of the expansion, compared to the usual 35%. The rest of the money would come from federal funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.