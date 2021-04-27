Missouri weighing gas tax increase that could raise $460 million, would give drivers option for rebate
The Missouri Senate has passed a proposal that will gradually increase the gas tax over the next five years, something that could raise nearly $500 million once the increase is finished.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A House committee has unanimously endorsed a proposal to increase Missouri's gasoline tax, sending the measure to the full House, where some Republicans oppose raising taxes.
The House Transportation Committee voted 13-0 Monday to approve raising the gas tax 12.5 cents during the next five years, resulting in a tax of 29.5 cents per gallon. It would be the first increase since 1996. Missouri's current tax of 17 cents a gallon is among the lowest in the nation.
The Missouri Senate approved the measure in March, with supporters saying the state needs the increased revenue to repair and upgrade a deteriorating infrastructure. The tax was forecast to generate more than $450 million.
The legislation also would allow divers to save their gas receipts and apply for a refund once a year.
Gov. Mike Parson and business and labor groups also support the proposed increase.
It is unclear when the measure could come to a vote, as there are only three weeks remaining in the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.