JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House members have passed an incentives package offering General Motors up to $50 million for an expansion of an eastern Missouri plant that makes trucks and vans.
The Republican-led House voted 92-51 for the proposal Thursday.
The package would include up to $25 million in tax credits if GM makes at least $500 million in improvements to its Wentzville plant within three years. If GM makes an additional $250 million in improvements, it could qualify for another $25 million.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson is pushing the package as Missouri competes with other states for the expansion.
The plant employs about 3,500 workers. House lawmakers voted down a provision to require the company to retain those jobs.
Lawmakers face a May 17 deadline to pass bills.
