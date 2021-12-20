Missouri hospitals set to tackle Omicron cases amid staffing shortages

(KMOV.com) - As new COVID-19 variant Omicron threatens the health of more Missourians, some nurses are left feeling a range of emotions having been through nearly two years on the frontlines of this pandemic.
"Nurses are frustrated. They're tired, their frustrated, they're angry, [and] they're disappointed,” said Heidi Lucas, State Director for the Missouri Nurses Association. “We're in for a bumpy ride over the next couple of months I'm afraid, and our hospitals are hemorrhaging at the moment. There might be beds, there might be ventilators for those who are in need of it, but our nurses, they're dropping like flies—not because they're getting sick, but because they're tired. They're burnt out."
Nursing shortages have been a longstanding problem for hospitals nationwide for years, with the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbating the issue. However, concerns the Omicron variant will create another surge in hospitalizations is prompting hospital groups in the St. Louis region to plan for future waves with the staffing they have.
“Likely we’re going to see a spike. How much? You know we’re still making out bets,” said Betty Jo Rocchio. “I just got off a call this morning actually talking about nurse staffing and preparing for it. So, we’re ready for it. We think if it’s going to happen significantly, it’s probably going to happen in about two weeks.”
Rocchio is Mercy’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer.
“We go into certain workforce layers or modes that we need and so what we’ll do is make sure that we’re staffing up our units where we can and we know that ICU will likely be the hardest hit and step down. So we try to make sure that we have enough nurses in those areas,” said Rocchio. “When we start to watch people come in that are critically ill, what we’ll do is start moving those schedules."
Across all their sources of hospital labor, the Mercy hospital system is 14 percent short of the hours they need to be considered fully staffed. Rocchio says that is something they are constantly working to change, via financial incentives like hiring and retention bonuses, and also looking at new ways to make nursing more flexible.
“We’ve started a part time, flex nursing position and what this means is flexible hours,” said Rocchio. “So some mothers who maybe can’t work because of daycare, we’re offering shifts in the middle of the day, so they can get their children on the bus, work for four, six, eight hours, and then be home when they need to be home for family.”
While Lucas says its these kinds of incentives that may encourage some nurses to work or stay in the field, the immediate solution to helping staff is for more people in the community to get vaccinated.
"In order to keep things from getting out of hand, we really need folks to take COVID seriously,” said Lucas.
Rocchio says it is also important to keep in mind that hospitals are not just potentially dealing with a future influx in COVID-19 cases coming from Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday breaks, but there are also increasing needs for other areas of care this time of the year.
“We know that flu season is always worse. We know that people get sick. We know that COVID is adding to it, and we also know that our surgeries go up at the end of the year because people are trying to get in their procedures after they’ve met their deductible,” said Rocchio. “We’re watching small increases in the COVID cases, but we know likely what’s coming behind it.”
