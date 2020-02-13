Some local hospitals are skittish on prescribing medical marijuana to its patients, and they're trying to craft policies to address it. Some have an outright ban while others allow it with some patients.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Although medical marijuana is legal in Missouri, many hospitals are still grappling with whether or not their physicians should certify patients for its use.

Some have an outright ban while others allow it with some patients.

People who use medical marijuana swear by its effects, and critics claim it has no medicinal benefits.

The two sides put hospitals in the middle.

Dr. Alexander Garza is the Chief Medical Officer for SSM Health. It allows certification for some patients.

Medical Marijuana Initiative

This May 20, 2019 photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. An attorney representing a group trying to get a medical marijuana initiative on the Idaho ballot says it's going to try again after an initial petition was rejected, the Idaho Press reported Thursday, June 27. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

[RELATED: It could be months before Missouri dispensaries sell medical marijuana]

“I think we landed in a real good spot with our policy,” Garza said. “They have to have a bonafide and genuine patient/physician relationship.”

Garza said patients would need to go to their doctor with a medical problem that meets certain criteria and show they’ve exhausted all other traditional means to take care of the problem to be prescribed medical marijuana.

[RELATED: Missouri medical marijuana card holders can participate in 'Medical Mondays' at Collinsville dispensary]

While some patients may be certified, Mercy Hospital said, in part, it doesn't recommend medical marijuana because there is "insufficient medical and scientific research on the benefits and risks" of cannabis products.

BJC Healthcare in St. Louis said they are still crafting a policy.

An attorney for the Missouri Hospital Association said hospitals here are dealing with the same issues as those in other states where medical marijuana has been approved.

One primary concern from physicians is that there hasn't been enough study.

Jane drummond/missouri hospital association

“There really hasn't been any research and physicians are driven by data and science and clinic trials,” Jane Drummond, with Missouri Hospital Association, said. “And there's really no other substance that they are asked to recommend to patients that has this little solid scientific research behind it, so I think a lot of physicians are skeptical.”

[RELATED: Your questions answered: All you need to know about Missouri's medical marijuana legalization]

Drummond said because it is illegal at the federal level, technically allowing hospital employees to recommend it to patients could run afoul of federal healthcare laws. That's why hospitals right now are skittish about the issue.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.