ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to collect input on the rule-making process for Missouri’s medical marijuana program.
Public forums will be held throughout the state over the next few weeks.
Those who attend can weigh in on rules and regulations for the program. DHSS hosted its first forum in Jefferson City on Feb. 13, and more than 300 people attended.
“The input received at the first forum hosted in Jefferson City was very helpful to us,” said Lyndall Fraker, Director of DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “The feedback we received from attendees was that the opportunity to have their voices heard was appreciated, so we have decided to extend these opportunities to other areas throughout the state.”
Here is a list of forums:
- 5-8 p.m., Feb. 27 in Poplar Bluff - Three Rivers Community College, 2080 Tinnin Fine Arts Center
- 5-8 p.m., Feb. 28 in St. Louis - TBA
- 5-8 p.m., March 6 in Kansas City - TBA
- 5-8 p.m., March 7 in Springfield - Ozarks Technical Community College
