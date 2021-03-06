ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A year ago Sunday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson came to St. Louis to announce the state's first confirmed coronavirus case; a now-21-year-old West County woman.

The woman was studying in Italy and returned to St. Louis on March 4, 2020. She was at Mercy Hospital by March 6, complaining of a fever and breathing issues. On March 7, Parson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced her positive result for COVID-19.

Like the rest of the country, the contagious virus spread throughout Missouri and less than three weeks after the first case, Parson requested federal assistance in a major disaster declaration. At the time he said the pandemic is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the state and local governments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a devastating effect on the state of Missouri, straining hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes, businesses large and small, schools, and tens of thousands of Missourians who have been forced out of their jobs,” Parson said at the time.

Since then, St. Louis County reported more than 89,200 cases and 2,000 deaths. Statewide, Missouri has reported more than 480,000 cases and at least 8,100 people have died.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the St. Louis region and across the state hit record highs in November and December. Infections have drastically declined since then. For example, Missouri reported a total of 116,576 cases in November while February saw 18,627 cases.

Three vaccines are currently approved in the United States; Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Missouri has fully vaccinated 514,281 people so far, or 8.4% of the population. St. Louis County held its first Johnson & Johnson vaccine event on Saturday.